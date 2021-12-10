Storm Team 11: Severe weather expected to arrive in Tri-Cities Saturday afternoon

A spring-like storm system will be evolving later Friday over parts of the mid-south. Areas from Memphis to St. Louis will most likely see developing tornadoes and destructive thunderstorms. This is where a moderate risk for severe weather is forecast tonight into early Saturday morning.

All of the atmospheric ingredients for severe weather come together allowing for a widespread severe threat in this region. Our future model radar shows the severe storms clearly in this region.

Saturday morning the highest risk for severe storms is forecast to be from central Kentucky into Middle Tennessee. Conditions will not be as favorable so the risk level is much lower.

A squall line will evolve over Middle Tennessee early Saturday morning where high winds often become the greatest impact.

This squall line is expected to move into our area sometime around midday into mid-afternoon. A weakening trend is expected but still has the potential to produce strong damaging winds with an isolated severe storm possible. The latest forecast changes can be found here

Another great way to follow the forecast and be alerted of any warnings is with our WJHL Weather App, which will alert you directly on your smartphone if you are located within a warned area.