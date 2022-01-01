Storm Team 11: Severe weather looking likely across the area late this evening – Here is the latest information and timing

Storm Team 11 forecasts have severe wind events and other severe weather hazards predicted for Saturday evening and night, as well as Sunday morning.

Area residents can expect initial impacts around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, and winds exceeding 60 mph are expected. As that system leaves the region around 1 a.m., a second system will sweep through the region around 10 p.m. on Sunday carrying a possibility of snow.

Latest Severe Weather Outlook from SPC

The level 3 out of 5 or enhanced risk has been shrunk to include Nashville, TN back to Memphis, TN, and down to Huntsville, AL. These cities are the ones that will most likely see the greatest amount of impact from this system.

Most of our region is still under a level 2 out of 5, or slight risk, for severe weather (mustard color) while counties to the east are still under a level 1 out of 5, or marginal risk (green color). Keep in mind that just because your risk is in a lower category this DOES NOT mean that you will see a lower threat for severe weather. It simply means the coverage of the severe weather is expected to be less.

The greatest threat from this storm system looks like damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. An isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out especially with the wind energy present and the extremely warm temperatures.

As I have mentioned several times in the last couple of days, sunshine on a severe weather day is not a good thing. The sun will only act to warm the temperatures at the surface fueling the thunderstorms that arrive later on in the day. That being said, I fully expect us to reach the mid-70s across the region through the afternoon with breaks in the cloud cover.

System #1: Severe Weather

Winds will be extremely strong through the afternoon ahead of the approaching cold front. This will also work in tandem with the sun to drastically warm our temperatures ahead of this evening’s storms.

Storms could enter the region as early as 8 pm this evening and last through 1 am early Sunday morning. It is during this time that you really need to stay weather aware. Have ways to receive warnings from multiple sources in case one source fails or isn’t available.

The line of showers and thunderstorms also known as a squall line will likely move in around 9 or 10 pm this evening. Along the leading edge of this line will be where the greatest threat exists for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Flash flooding is possible where thunderstorms move over the same areas.

Heavy rain will continue through the late evening into the early morning hours of our Sunday. If you encounter flooded roadways, turn around don’t drown. Your life is not worth the risk to save time. Find an alternate route.

Prolonged periods of heavy rain over the same areas could lead to flash flooding across the area. If flash flood warnings are issued for your area, it is best if you stay home unless your house is threatened by rising waters.

By early morning, most of the heavy rain will have moved east along with the system. Some lingering drizzle is possible.

System #2: Winter Weather

As we head through our Sunday afternoon, our next system will begin to move into the region. This will combine with the colder air rushing in behind departing system #1. Keep in mind, that the temperatures will be falling throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

By late Sunday evening, the rain will start to transition over to snow for our western counties as the cold air continues to rush in.

Late Sunday evening into early Monday morning, we will see most of the rain transitioning to some light snowfall. Heavier bursts of snow are possible in the mountains leading to greater accumulations than in the Tri-Cities.

By mid-morning, most of the moisture will have moved to the east leaving behind colder air and some flurries for the rest of the morning.

When all is said and done I think the Blue Ridge Mountains will see higher accumulations of up to 3″, while the higher elevations of SW Virginia could see up to 2″. Most of us across the Tri-Cities will likely be limited to a dusting up to a 1″. This system will not have a whole lot of moisture to work with so accumulations will be limited.

