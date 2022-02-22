Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning safety

Today we are talking about lightning and lightning safety.

Lightning is often an underrated danger associated with storms. Lightning is a result of the build-up of electrical charge within a storm cloud, with positive and negative charges. A bolt of lightning is essentially a discharge of all the electrical build-up.

A very important safety tip is remembering that the thunder we hear is an early warning that a storm is near your location. Lightning has the capacity to travel miles from the actual storm location. So, anytime you hear thunder, it is time to move indoors. When thunder roars, move indoors.

Given our current wet forecast this week, there could be storms around the region. You will want to follow the latest forecast details here