Severe Weather Awareness Week continues today talking Severe Storms.

In order for a storm to be classified as a severe storm, there are certain criteria that must be met. Winds must be at least 58 mph, and/or hail size must be at least 1 inch in diameter, about quarter size, and/or a tornado develops.

Certain conditions are favorable for severe weather, and when the forecast calls for these parameters to come together, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued. When a storm meets any one of the parameters, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is ussed and specific impacts are clarified within the warning such as damaging winds, large hail or a tornado.

Be sure to follow the daily forecast as conditions continue to change.