Storm Team 11: Severe Weather Awareness Week-Lightning Safety

When we think of severe weather, we often turn our attention to tornadoes, hail and high winds and often under estimate the dangers of lightning. Statistics show injuries and deaths from lightning strikes are very common, especially during the spring and summer months, which are typically the most active for storm development.

It is important to understand the risk from lightning so you can take the necessary steps to stay safe. Here are more tips and resources from the National Weather Service:

Lightning strikes the United States about 25 million times a year. Although most lightning occurs in the summer, people can be struck at any time of year. Lightning kills 20 or more people in the United States each year, and hundreds more are severely injured. This website will teach you how to stay safe and offer insight into the science of lightning. You’ll find animated books about lightning, safety tips for all kinds of situations, games for kids and resources for teachers. You’ll learn about lightning victims and survivors. Explore our site, and come and visit often! En Espanol

What’s New