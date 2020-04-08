Storm Team 11: Severe thunderstorms around tonight, rain ends Thursday morning

Some strong or severe thunderstorms dropping down through southwest Virginia and southeast Kentucky could make it into parts of east Tennessee and North Carolina as well. We will watch another round of showers and thunderstorms overnight, especially between 2 and 5 AM, but it could arrive as early as Midnight in spots.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the western half of our area under an “Enhanced Risk” of severe weather. That means scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible. Damaging winds and large hail are the main potential threat. Have a way to receive warnings while you’re sleeping!

Rain should exit the region Thursday morning. It will be windy with a mix of sun and clouds. An overall clearing trend is expected Thursday as it turns cooler. The high near 64 degrees.



Turning mostly cloudy late Thursday night with colder air in place. Breezy with a low of 37 degrees.



Breezy and chilly Friday despite the sunshine. The high near 53 degrees.

We’re expecting a frost and freeze Saturday morning followed by highs in the low 60s.



Wet weather returns for Easter Sunday.

