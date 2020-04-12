Storm Team 11: Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain expected overnight

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Please stay weather aware through the overnight! Windy with rain and thunderstorms moving through tonight. Some could be severe. The biggest threats are damaging winds and heavy rain/localized flooding. We’re expecting 2 to as much as 3 inches of rainfall on average across the region. A tornado or two is possible. Worst weather looks to be 9 pm Sunday to 5 am Monday.
There is a High Wind Warning for the higher terrain of east Tennessee and Dickenson and Buchanan Counties in southwest Virginia. Winds could gust up to 80 mph through sunrise Monday. Winds will be gusty elsewhere throughout the day Monday.
Early morning storms Monday will end early with a few showers possible through the morning. Mostly cloudy skies with windy weather. The high temperature near 65 degrees.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a low of 38 degrees.
Partly sunny skies with a few showers possible, especially later in the day. The high near 60 degrees.
We have the potential for rain showers and mountain snow Wednesday as the cooler air sticks around. Morning temperatures in the 30s with a highs of 53 degrees.