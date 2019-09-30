Storm Team 11: September 2019 to end up as one of the driest and hottest in Tri-Cities history

(WJHL) – Mother Nature hasn’t been very generous to us in the rainfall department lately. In fact, everyone is running well below average for September. Most communities are running at least 2 to 3 inches in the hole.

The Tri-Cities Airport has only had one day of measurable rainfall. 0.68 inches of rain was recorded a little more than 2 weeks ago on September 14. Although this is typically one of our driest months of the year, we are more than 2 inches lower than average. For the year, we’re still in surplus of rain because of the very wet winter and spring.

As of Sunday, with one more day to go in September, we have had our second hottest and second driest September on record going back to 1930s.

Very little rain is expected for the upcoming work week. However, there is a 30% chance of rain Monday with hit or miss thunderstorms possible between 1 and 10 p.m. anywhere in our region.

