Forecast

Seasonal Sunshine

With a clear sky and a NW breeze, conditions today will be perfect for early February. Temperatures start out in the low to mid 30’s, with afternoon temperatures in the mid 50’s Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the mountains.

Monday Forecast

Mild Week Ahead

It will be tough to beat the mild weather this week thanks to more sunshine on Tuesday, allowing temperatures to rise into the low to mid 60’s. Wednesday and Thursday remain mild despite some clouds moving back into the region.

Forecast Highs

Showers are back

A chance for showers returns Thursday as another system moves through the region. Showers linger into Friday while temperatures remain mild.

Weekend Outlook

Winter weather returns Saturday with snow showers around the region along with the possibility of some accumulation. Of course, mountains can expect the best chance for seeing a few inches of snow.

7 Day Forecast

