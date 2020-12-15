Storm Team 11: Seasonal Tuesday with a bright and beautiful day

Seasonable Day

We get to enjoy a quiet and seasonable Tuesday with a clear and cold morning followed by a bright and beautiful afternoon with upper 40’s.

Messy Wednesday

Moisture returns early Wednesday morning making travel a little tricky early in the day. With a shallow layer of cold air, rain will fall and hit a colder ground leading to the potential freezing rain briefly Wednesday morning. Overall, Tri-Cities will experience a cold rain, while the Blue Ridge Mountains on the N.C. Side will be slippery with a greater chance for freezing rain, sleet and snow during the day. Road conditions will also become slick for areas north and east of Wythe county in SW VA. Latest radar available here

Cold end to the Week

Winter cold will stick around for the rest of the week with a few light snow showers Thursday with upper 30’s, mid 40’s and sunshine Friday.