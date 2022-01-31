Storm Team 11: Seasonal start to the work week

Seasonal Day 

Conditions are looking nice for late January with a sun and cloud mix through the day, transitioning to a mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal with upper 40s in the Tri-Cities and upper 30s in the mountains.  

Mild through mid-week 

Get ready to thaw out the next few days with warmer conditions. Highs will approach the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.  

Next rainmaker  

Rain will near the region late Wednesday, with additional showers Thursday into Thursday night. Rain becomes more likely Friday as a cold front moves through the region.  

