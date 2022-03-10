Seasonal Today

A cloudy morning and a mostly cloudy day means a seasonal Thursday with highs in the mid 50s in the Tri-Cities and upper 40s in the mountains.

Mild end to work week

Conditions look even milder Friday with more sunshine and mid to upper 60s.

Winter

A strong cold front arrives early Saturday morning with temperatures likely to drop from the mid to upper 30s early in the day, to the mid 20s during the afternoon. Wind chill values will be in the teens during the afternoon.

Accumulations are also likely with at least 1 inch in the Tri-Cities, with as much as 3 inches. Mountains will see a range of 2 to 4 inches. Kentucky and Southwest Virginia could see as much as 3 to 5 inches.

Expect a frigid Saturday night with lows in the low to mid-teens in the Tri-Cities, single digits in the mountains.

Milder change next week.

After a blast of winter this weekend, it will be nice to see milder conditions next week with highs back in the 60s.

