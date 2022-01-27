Storm Team 11: Seasonal day with sunshine; snow & arctic chill arrives Friday

Nice Today

After a cold morning, a nice warming trend is expected with mid to upper 30s midday, mid to upper 40s this afternoon.

Winter Weather Friday

Light snow will be developing Friday afternoon and evening with some light accumulations possible. Snow will continue Friday night into Saturday morning.

Total accumulations will range from around half an inch on the low end, up to 2 inches on the high end for the Tri-Cities. Mountains will see a range of 2 to 4 inches.

Arctic Cold This Weekend

Snow showers end while cold arctic air will keep conditions bitterly cold Saturday. Highs will stay in the teens in the mountains, with mid 20s expected in the Tri-Cities. Wind chill values will be significantly less with below zero wind chills in the mountains, single digit wind chills in the Tri-Cities Saturday.

Warm-up Next Week

Perfect timing for a warming trend coming early to mid-next week. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s Tuesday into Wednesday.

