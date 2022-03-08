March-Like Change

Cooler weather is back today with a cloudy morning, clearing during the afternoon with a seasonal afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40s in the mountains.

Soggy start

Wet weather returns tonight with a very soggy night leading to a very wet Wednesday as well. With rainfall totals around 1 to 2 inches, low-lying areas could see some flooding early Wednesday before the rain tapers off during the day.

Milder end to the work week

Temperatures will rebound into the 60s by the end of the week with a mild Friday finish in the upper 60s.

Wacky winter weekend

A strong system this weekend will tap into a blast of arctic air, and along with moisture moving in from the south, a wintry set-up is looking very likely Saturday. It’s too early to settle on exact totals, but accumulations are possible through the day Saturday.

In addition to possible accumulation, temperatures will be very cold with highs in the 30s Saturday, dipping into the teens Saturday night.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP