Storm Team 11: Seasonably mild today with a few stray showers

Staying Mild Today 

Quiet but mainly a cloudy morning with temperatures in the 30’s.  A nearby frontal boundary may kick off a few stray showers this afternoon with temperatures in the low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.  

Mild Mid-Week 

Temperatures remain seasonably mild through Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 50’s.  

Soggy System 

Widespread rain is back Thursday, with a very soggy set-up mid to late in the afternoon.   

Meanwhile, a winter weather threat is possible in eastern and northern KY and W.V Thursday into Friday.  

Weekend Outlook 

Another weather maker will be developing this weekend giving us a late afternoon rain threat Saturday, with scattered rain showers Sunday changing to a wintry mix late afternoon and evening as colder air builds in.     

