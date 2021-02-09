Storm Team 11: Seasonably mild today with a few stray showers

Staying Mild Today

Quiet but mainly a cloudy morning with temperatures in the 30’s. A nearby frontal boundary may kick off a few stray showers this afternoon with temperatures in the low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Mild Mid-Week

Temperatures remain seasonably mild through Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 50’s.

Soggy System

Widespread rain is back Thursday, with a very soggy set-up mid to late in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, a winter weather threat is possible in eastern and northern KY and W.V Thursday into Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Another weather maker will be developing this weekend giving us a late afternoon rain threat Saturday, with scattered rain showers Sunday changing to a wintry mix late afternoon and evening as colder air builds in.