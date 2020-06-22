Storm Team 11: Seasonable Summer Day

STORM TEAM 11

Summer Season in Full Force

We are looking at a nice start to the first full week of the summer season. Just a few showers early this morning, followed by a sunny and hot afternoon with highs approaching the upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains. We will be watching for a few stray showers and storms later this evening and into the overnight hours.

Widespread Rain Threat Tuesday

A much better chance for rain and storms is expected Tuesday, from mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

Less Humidity Mid-Week

With a cold front expected Wednesday, lower humidity will make the weather conditions extra nice for any outdoor adventure, along with a lower rain threat by Thursday.

