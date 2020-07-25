Storm Team 11: Seasonable summer day with a late afternoon storm threat

STORM TEAM 11

P.M. Storm Threat Today

We are enjoying a beautiful Saturday morning with sunshine and milder temperatures. An upper-level disturbance will enhance storms this afternoon, initially over the Blue Ridge Mountains, then in the Tri-Cities by end the of the afternoon into the evening hours. Severe threat is very low, with the primary impact heavy downpours.

Rest of the Weekend

Sunday will be very summer-like with plenty of sunshine with highs near 90. A few isolated storms will be possible late in the day.

Extended Outlook

Another system will bring us another widespread rain threat Tuesday, followed by less rain and a very nice summer set-up mid next week.

