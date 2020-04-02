Storm Team 11: Seasonable Spring Weather Today

STORM TEAM 11

Sunny Thursday

Sunshine is back today, and so are the spring-like temperatures. The morning will be chilly, but with plenty of afternoon sunshine, temperatures will be seasonable with highs near 60 in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the higher elevations. Patchy frost will be possible tonight with lows in the mid 30’s.

Weekend Weather

Get ready for a beautiful first weekend in April, with plenty of sunshine Saturday, and just a few scattered showers possible Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be very mild, with low to mid 70’s.

Download WJHL Weather App

Follow the latest updates

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf