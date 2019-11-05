Storm Team 11: Seasonable November Chill

(WJHL)- This week in the sky the South Taurid meteor shower peaks. We will also see a gorgeous view of Jupiter, Saturn, and the Moon early in the evenings. Next Monday, the rare Mercury Transit occurs!

The Southern Taurids meteor shower goes through early December, but peaks around the first week of November. The best viewing time is a few hours after midnight. Although there are only around five meteors per hour, these fireballs are worth the glimpse! They are bright and long-lasting meteors soaring across the sky.