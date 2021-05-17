Storm Team 11: Seasonable day with late afternoon showers and storms

Late day showers and storms

Quiet start to our work week with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 50s. An incoming system will lead to some developing showers and storms mid to late this afternoon, with additional scattered showers and storms this evening. Temperatures will be seasonable with mid-70s.

Summer heat is coming

Rain chances are going down while temperatures will be rising in the coming days. High pressure will be our main weather maker allowing for some extra warmth to build into our region. We can expect low 80s Wednesday, mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Summer heat will be in full force this weekend along with some isolated storms developing Saturday. Scattered storms will be possible Sunday afternoon.

