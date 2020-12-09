Storm Team 11: Cold start gives way to seasonal afternoon

Seasonal Day

Another cold and frosty morning with widespread 20’s, but a southwest wind and sunshine will lead to very seasonal afternoon temperatures with highs near 50 in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Late Week Warm-Up

Temperatures will continue to warm, with mild low 60’s by the end of the week and into the weekend along with abundant sunshine.

Weekend Outlook

The timing of our weekend weather maker has shifted more into Sunday with the best time for rain now Sunday morning. A few spotty showers will be possible Saturday evening into Saturday night, while the majority of the rain moves through Sunday.