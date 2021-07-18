Storm Team 11: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, July 18, 2021



Summary

Our next weather maker is a cold front slowly making its way through Kentucky. That will keep us on the unsettled side today as it moves toward the Tri-Cities late afternoon and early evening with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially from Wise and Lebanon southward. Those in northern Dickenson, Buchanan and parts of Tazewell counties may not get much. The front stalls out just to our south over the Chattanooga area through at least the early part of the workweek. That will still lead to some scattered showers and thunderstorms for our area, especially Monday with a drying trend expected by mid-week.



Showers and Thunderstorms Likely Today

Limited sun with showers and some thunderstorms today, but it will not rain all day at any one place. Some neighborhoods will get missed. Either way, that means we’ll have a slightly cooler day but the humidity is sticking around. A high of 82 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 70s in southwest Virginia and low 70s in the mountains. Rainfall is expected to be most widespread this afternoon and mainly from Wise and Lebanon southward through east Tennessee with slightly drier air slowly trying to work into places like Grundy and Bluefield. A few thunderstorms may provide locally heavy rain.

Generally overcast tonight. A few showers linger until about 9 PM or so. A low near 65 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low 60s in southwest Virginia and upper 50s in the mountains.

Rain Lingers in Spots Monday

The system responsible for Sunday’s rain will stall out near southeast Tennessee up to western North Carolina. That should keep more clouds than sun in our sky and a continued threat for showers and a few thunderstorms especially in northeast Tennessee and western North Carolina. A few downpours could make it into our southern counties of southwest Virginia. Overall, there is a 40% chance of rain at this point. If the system stays farther north, that means more rain. If it goes farther south, that means less rain. Highs near 70 degrees in the mountains thanks to slightly less humid air trying to trickle into the region. We top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees in southwest Virginia with low to mid 80s in the Tri-Cities.

Decreasing Rain Chances

A few spotty showers are still possible Tuesday as that system just doesn’t budge. However, rainfall will be few and far between and perhaps a little more likely in the mountains. Wednesday and especially Thursday should be rain-free. In turn, it will be hotter as we near the 90 degree mark in the Tri-Cities.



Late Week Outlook

Heat, humidity, and some scattered thunderstorms are possible starting Friday and continuing through next weekend.