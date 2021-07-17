Storm Team 11: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms through Saturday night

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Summary

It will be a fairly unsettled weekend of weather with showers and thunderstorms likely at times thanks to a cold front approaching the region. Rain chances start to decrease Monday and drop off for a couple days, once that front moves south of our area.

Rain and Storms Likely Today and Tonight

Warm and very steamy today with more clouds than sun. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to increase during the afternoon and early evening. Storms will have the potential to produce very heavy rain and gusty winds so you may want to have some inside plans ready to go. Keep in mind, some neighborhoods will get completely missed. Highs in the mid 80s across much of the area, closer to 80 degrees in the mountains.

Cloudy skies with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight at any time. A low of 68 degrees with mid 60s in southwest Virginia and low 60s in the mountains.

More Showers and Thunderstorms Sunday

Mostly cloudy Sunday with a continued threat of showers and thunderstorms from the morning through early to mid evening. There may be some drier air starting to move into northern southwest Virginia by late afternoon as some computer models suggest the system pulls south a little quicker. The high will be 80 to 82 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 70s in southwest Virginia and mid 70s in the mountains.

Rainfall totals this weekend will vary depending on how many downpours and thunderstorms you see. In general, most spots should get a half inch to 1 inch of rain. A few locations may get closer to 2 inches of rain so localized flooding can’t be ruled out if a lot of that comes at once.

Turning Drier

Not as many showers and thunderstorms Monday but widely scattered thunderstorms are still possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Summer Sizzle Mid to Late Week

Hot and dry Tuesday and Wednesday. It should be a little a less humid at least. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Overnight lows will be comfortable in the lower 60s. About the same on Thursday.