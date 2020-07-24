Storm Team 11: Scattered thunderstorms through tonight and again for the weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, July 24, 2020

Good evening! There will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms through tonight under variably cloudy skies. Some of those could pick heavy rain and possibly gusty winds. The low near 67 degrees.

As we head into Saturday, plan on partly cloudy skies with scattered mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The high near 90 degrees.



For Saturday night, a few showers and thunderstorms continue. The low at 66 degrees.



Sporadic showers and thunderstorms are expected to return once again Sunday. The high near 90 degrees.



The overall pattern isn’t expected to change much for the beginning part of the workweek. Tuesday may pose a higher rain chance.