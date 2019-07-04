Storm Team 11: Hot and Humid, Scattered Afternoon Storms

STORM TEAM 11

4th of July

Our weather pattern will remain unsettled today as another upper-level disturbance drifts through the area. Combined with daytime heating, showers and storms will likely develop during the afternoon and evening hours with scattered heavy downpours and lightning. A storm threat will continue past sunset into the late evening hours. Our WJHL RADAR App will alert you on your mobile device for lightning, heavy rain, and other weather alerts. You can find the latest download available here

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Weekend Outlook

Showers and storms will remain scattered Friday afternoon and evening, while storm chances rise some on Saturday as a cold front approaches the region. Scattered storms are likely to linger into Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonable, with mid to upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, and 70’s in the mountains.

