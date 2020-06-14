Storm Team 11: Scattered storms return today, cooling trend begins

Storm Team 11

Sunday, June 14, 2020



Good morning!



The rain threat returns today and will stick with us over the next several days. There is a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Expect partly cloudy skies when you aren’t seeing the rain today. High temperatures will be cooler today in the upper 70s.



Overnight, scattered showers and storms will still be around, especially earlier. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.



Tomorrow there is a 60% chance of rain throughout the day. High temperatures will be even cooler in the mid 70s around the Tri-Cities and even 60s for the higher elevations.



The general trend next week will be on and off again rain has a stubborn system is around. You may not see the rain everyday, but we do hold on to some kind of chance. The first half of the week expect high temperatures in the 70s. We warm back into the 80s towards the end of the week and into the first day of summer on Saturday.



Have a great day!