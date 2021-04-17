Storm Team 11: Scattered showers will be around this afternoon

Saturday

Clouds are rolling in this morning with a mainly cloudy day ahead. Showers will become scattered from around midday through late afternoon. Temperatures will be near 60 in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the Mountains.

Sunday

Conditions will be brighter Sunday with a partly cloudy sky along with a few spotty showers possible. Temperatures will be milder in the low 60’s in Tri-Cities, low 50’s in the mountains.

Next Week

Expect a nice spring warm-up early next week with temperatures near 70 by Tuesday. A fresh dose of chilly air will dive into the region mid-week giving us temperatures only in the 50’s along with a chance for a wintry mix in the mountains.

