Storm Team 11: Scattered showers will be around this afternoon

Saturday 

Clouds are rolling in this morning with a mainly cloudy day ahead.  Showers will become scattered from around midday through late afternoon.  Temperatures will be near 60 in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the Mountains.  

Sunday 

Conditions will be brighter Sunday with a partly cloudy sky along with a few spotty showers possible.  Temperatures will be milder in the low 60’s in Tri-Cities, low 50’s in the mountains.   

Next Week 

Expect a nice spring warm-up early next week with temperatures near 70 by Tuesday.  A fresh dose of chilly air will dive into the region mid-week giving us temperatures only in the 50’s along with a chance for a wintry mix in the mountains.  

