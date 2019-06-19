Storm Team 11: Scattered Showers Today

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday Forecast

Showers will remain scattered today, with the most favored time being midday through the afternoon. A greater storm threat stays west of our region, primarily in middle TN and western KY, although this weakening storm complex may influence parts of the region tonight assuming it holds together.

Weekday Outlook

A storm threat increases late tonight into Thursday as another system moves into our region. Greatest risk for severe storms looks to stay just east of the Tri-Cities, although there is a small chance for a few strong to severe storms Thursday morning. Conditions dry out Friday with plenty of sunshine.

Weekend Outlook

First official weekend of summer will feel and look very much like summer with scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday. There is a potential for a storm complex to move through Saturday, which if this set-up does occur, means widespread strong storms sometime Saturday. Another storm complex is also possible Sunday.

