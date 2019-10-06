Storm Team 11: Scattered showers today into this evening

Storm Team 11

Sunday, October 6, 2019

Good afternoon!



Scattered showers are in the forecast throughout the day. It won’t be a complete wash out, but showers will be on and off today. There is a 60% chance of rain. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees.



Tonight scattered showers continue as well as the mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be near 61 degrees.



More scattered showers are in store for the start of your work week. There is a 70% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy conditions will continue. Highs will be near 73 degrees. Overnight Monday, showers continue with lows near 54 degrees.



Tuesday this system finally begins to move out. Showers are possible during the day. Cloud cover sticks around, but will clear out overnight Tuesday. Highs near 69 degrees. Low temperatures in the low 50s.



Wednesday and Thursday look to be beautiful days. Sunshine with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.



Have a great Sunday!