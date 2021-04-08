Storm Team 11: Scattered showers today and a few storms later, one or two may be strong to severe

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, April 8, 2021



Scattered Showers Today

A weakening line of showers will continue to drift towards our area today with a scattered rain threat this afternoon. Additional showers and storms will redevelop over middle Tennessee mid to late afternoon before moving into the Tri-Cities toward evening. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

There is a low risk for isolated strong to severe storms around our region today. The best time for stronger storms will come this evening with hail and gusty wind the primary concern.

Turning partly cloudy overnight after the showers end. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Partly cloudy. Some late day thundershowers possible. Highs in the upper 70s with a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain. A couple storms could be strong to severe once again.

Wet Pattern Continues for the First Half of the Weekend

A better rain threat is expected Saturday with showers and storms more likely during the day. Storm threat will be greatest during the afternoon hours. Showers will linger Sunday morning followed by a sunnier finish to the weekend Sunday afternoon. Slightly cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Dry Start to Next Workweek

Sunny Monday. Nice and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A little cooler Tuesday, but still dry. We may start to feel a few effects of the next system Wednesday and especially Thursday of next week.