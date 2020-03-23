Storm Team 11: Scattered showers through early evening with some sun in spots

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Monday, March 23, 2020
Good afternoon! The heaviest rain is over for now and we’ll have showers in spots the rest of the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a little sun possible. The high near 56 degrees.
Staying cloudy tonight as showers end. The low near 47 degrees.
Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a dry start to the day. The high near 67 degrees. Rain starts moving in by mid to late afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible toward the end of the day into Tuesday night. A few storms could pack quite a punch with small hail and gusty winds not out of the question. As of now, the best chance of organized severe weather looks to stay off to our west, but stay tuned.
Rain early Wednesday will be followed by dry weather Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. We really warm up toward the end of the week with highs well into the 70s and approaching 80 degrees.
Have a great week!