Storm Team 11: Scattered showers this afternoon into evening

Storm Team 11
Monday, September 23, 2019
Happy first day of Fall!
Not quite feeling like fall yet, highs today will be in the mid 80s. Throughout the day, expect an increase in cloud cover. Scattered showers will move in this afternoon into the evening hours. Overnight lows will be near 59 degrees.
The system quickly moves out leaving for lots of sunshine on Tuesday. We dry out and slightly cool down. Highs will be near 80. Overnight Tuesday expect a mostly clear sky with lows in the low 50s.
Wednesday we begin to warm back into the mid 80s, and by the end of the week we will be back to pushing record high temperatures with highs in the 90s.
Have a great Monday!