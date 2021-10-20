Storm Team 11: Scattered showers return Thursday afternoon and evening

Summary

Not as chilly tonight as our next system approaches. It will increase the moisture just enough to give us more clouds through the rest of the workweek and provide scattered showers during the second half of the day.



Mostly clear this evening with some high clouds rolling in during the overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Showers Move in Thursday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday. A few showers are possible during the early afternoon with scattered showers more likely from late afternoon through the evening. A couple thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. The high around 74 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 60s to low 70s elsewhere.

There is a 60% chance of rain Thursday night. A low near 50 or 52 degrees with 40s in southwest Virginia.



Cooler Friday

A few showers are possible Friday, especially early in the day. Otherwise, we’ll have clouds mixed with some sunshine. Cooler highs in the mid 50s in the mountains, near 60 degrees in southwest Virginia. The high around 65 degrees.



Weekend Forecast

As we head toward the weekend, skies should be sunnier Saturday. Partly cloudy and comfortably cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Warmer Sunday with a spotty shower chance Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s.