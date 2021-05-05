LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Storm Team 11: Scattered showers possible today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scattered Showers Today 

Expect a few showers this morning with the best time for rain around midday.  A cold front will usher in cooler conditions starting this afternoon with highs in the upper 50’s in the mountains, upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities. 

Cooler Changes Ahead 

Expect cooler conditions the next few days with temperatures in the mid 60’s Thursday, low 60’s Friday along with another chance for showers Friday morning.   

Mother’s Day Weekend  

Saturday is looking cool with highs in the mid 60’s.  Mother’s Day is warmer in the mid 70’s while showers will be developing during the afternoon and evening.  

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP 

Google Play   

Apple Store 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss