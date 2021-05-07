Storm Team 11: Scattered showers overnight, Cool start to the weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Health officials already knew the UK variant of the COVID virus transmitted more easily. Now they're finding it appears to make young COVID patients sick enough for hospitalization at a higher rate than the original strain.

“What we are seeing here locally is a younger population and at the same time a higher percentage of them that are requiring ICU care," Ballad Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels told News Channel 11 Friday.