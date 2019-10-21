Storm Team 11: Scattered showers move in tonight

Storm Team 11

Monday, October 21, 2019

Happy Monday!



Tonight the chance of seeing rain increases to an 80% chance. Showers with a few downpours are mainly expected, but a few rumbles of thunder can not be ruled out. Shower activity looks to begin late this evening and continue through tomorrow morning. Breezy conditions will continue into the night around 5-15 mph from the south. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.



Rain chances remain mainly for the first half of Tuesday. The front will clear by the afternoon and we will begin to see some clearing. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.



Overnight Tuesday, clear skies are in the forecast with low temperatures in the upper 30s.



Sunshine and very pleasant conditions are in store for Wednesday and Thursday!



Have a great evening!