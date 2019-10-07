Storm Team 11: Scattered showers move in this afternoon

Storm Team 11

Monday, October 7, 2019

Much needed rain is in the forecast today! Scattered showers are expected to pick up this morning and continue throughout today. With all the cloud cover and scattered showers, highs will be cooler in the mid 70s today.



Overnight shower activity continues. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s with cloudy conditions.



Tuesday this system is still slowing moving out. There is a 50% chance of scattered showers. Cloud cover continues with highs in the upper 60s.

Overnight Tuesday is when the rain clears out as well as most of the cloud cover. Lows will dip into the lows 50s.



Sunshine returns Wednesday and continues through the end of the work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, overnight lows in the low 50s.



Have a great Monday!