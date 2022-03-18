Afternoon Showers

Expect sunshine Friday morning and mild conditions followed by a round of showers passing through the region mid-afternoon sometime between 2-5 p.m. Additional showers will be possible overnight into early Saturday.

Weekend Outlook

A few scattered showers will be possible Saturday morning followed by a seasonal Saturday afternoon.

Cooler air moves in Sunday with some light showers and drizzle Sunday morning followed by afternoon sunshine.

Spring equinox takes place Sunday marking the official start of the spring season.

Warm Next Week

Conditions warm back into the 70s Monday and Tuesday along with a mostly sunny sky. Conditions become more unsettled with a round of rain and storms Wednesday.

