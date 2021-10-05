Storm Team 11: Scattered showers expected closer to midday

Summary

Keep the umbrella handy! Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday become more likely by Thursday and maybe linger into Friday as a slow moving system in the upper levels of the atmosphere spins to our west. That will pull in a lot of rich moisture from the Gulf of Mexico leading to off and on rainfall. The system finally starts getting out of our hair Saturday.

Quick Moving Showers Today

Clouds and some sun sunshine on this Tuesday. Passing showers and a few possible thunderstorms are expected to move up from the south and southeast mainly from late this morning through mid afternoon. There is a 60% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains, low to mid 70s in southwest Virginia and around 77 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers returning later during the overnight. Lows mostly in the low 60s with some mid to upper 50s in the mountains.

Off and Rain Likely the Rest of the Workweek

More clouds than sun Wednesday. Off and on showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, starting in the morning. Some of the rain could be locally heavy. A high of 76 degrees in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 70s in southwest Virginia, mid 60s in the mountains. Rain continues off and on Wednesday night. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.



We have a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and even Friday as that system meanders to our west pulling up waves of rainfall. Rainfall totals through Friday will mostly fall in the half inch to one inch range with 1 to 3 inches in the mountains, especially in North Carolina. The greatest risk for flooding will mainly be to the south of our area from Alabama, Georgia and through the Upstate of South Carolina. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.



Drying Out This Weekend

Partly cloudy Saturday with a few widely scattered showers still possible, but overall less rain is expected. Warmer with a high of 77 degrees.



Plenty of sunshine and some high clouds Sunday. Dry and warm for October as we near 80 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

