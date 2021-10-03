Storm Team 11: Scattered showers early in the week become more widespread in a couple days

Summary

Our dry spell has come to an end! Off and on rain continues tonight with decent opportunities for rain and some thunderstorms over the course of the workweek ahead thanks to a couple systems, including a slow moving upper level low meandering over the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys. Temperatures will remain fairly consistent. Nights will be extremely mild for October and daytime highs mostly muted because of the clouds and bouts of rain, but it will be on the muggy side. No big blasts of fall-like air are in the forecast any time soon.



Soggy Night

Mainly cloudy tonight with showers and downpours at times. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s outside of the mountains.



Not As Much Rain Monday

Breaks in the clouds means peeks of sunshine to start the workweek. It now appears showers won’t be as widespread as Sunday. Showers will be more scattered in nature at any time of the day. A few thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and early evening. A high of 77 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 70s in southwest Virginia and upper 60s in the mountains.



Mostly cloudy Monday night with a lull in the rainfall expected. A few passing showers are possible. We have a 20% chance of rain, a little higher potential in the mountains. The low at 58 degrees with mid 50s in the mountains.



Waves of Rain Possible Tuesday

Clouds and some sun Tuesday as we throw in a few more quick moving showers and thunderstorms into the mix. Several scattered showers are possible as they move up from the south and southeast. There is a 60% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains, low to mid 70s in southwest Virginia and near 77 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Highest Rain Chances Appear to be Wednesday and Thursday

Another surge of moisture is likely starting Tuesday night or Wednesday and continuing through Thursday or perhaps Friday meaning continued opportunities for rain. Off and on rain is expected, occasionally heavy in spots with limited sunshine. Total rainfall amounts through the workweek should average around 1 inch, maybe closer to 2 inches in a few spots. Flooding isn’t a big concern because a lot of the downpours should be spaced out. However, with the upslope flow in North Carolina, is the potential for flooding appears higher. An average of 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is expected through the workweek there. Hopefully that won’t dampen the fall foliage too much as it is expected to peak by the weekend above 5,000 feet. High temperatures in the Tri-Cities mostly in the low to mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Drying Trend by the Weekend

There’s still a pretty good chance of at least scattered showers Friday. A few showers may linger Saturday, but coverage should be spottier by then. Indications point toward a warm up, closer to 80 degrees, by the end of next weekend and the beginning of the following week.