Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and thunderstorms return

Weather

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Good evening! We’ll have a few passing showers tonight. The low at 53 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies for Friday. There is a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. A few could be on the strong side with heavy downpours. The high around 75 degrees. 

Scattered showers and a few storms could continue Friday night. Lows in the upper 50s.

As we head into the weekend, partly cloudy skies are on the way. We’ll have some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. We’ll keep warm weather with a chance of some showers and storms through Memorial Day. 

Have a great night!

