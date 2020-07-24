Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Friday

Good evening! A few showers possible for the rest of tonight with mostly cloudy skies. The low around 68 degrees.

For Friday, there is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a mix of sun and clouds. Some of the rainfall will be locally heavy. Gusty winds are possible in the strongest storms. The high near 87 degrees.

A few widely scattered storms continue into Friday night with a low of 67 degrees.

It won’t be a washout this weekend, but plan on partly cloudy skies with sporadic showers and thunderstorms. There is a 40% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday.