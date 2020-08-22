Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected this weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Friday, August 21, 2020Generally cloudy skies tonight. Spotty showers and perhaps a couple downpours are expected so keep that in mind for any high school football games in east Tennessee. The low around 65 degrees.

Sun and clouds for Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The high at 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy Saturday night with some showers and a few storms in the forecast. The low around 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy Sunday with pop up storms in spots. The high at 84 degrees.

A drying and warming trend is on the way by Monday and especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy your weekend!