Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Friday, August 21, 2020

Generally cloudy skies tonight. Spotty showers or storms. The low around 65 degrees.

Sun and clouds for Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The high at 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy Saturday night with some showers and a few storms in the forecast. The low around 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy Sunday with pop up storms in spots. The high at 84 degrees.

A drying and warming trend is on the way by Monday and especially Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Enjoy your weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss