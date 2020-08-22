Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected this weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Generally cloudy skies tonight. Spotty showers or storms. The low around 65 degrees.
Sun and clouds for Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The high at 82 degrees.
Mostly cloudy Saturday night with some showers and a few storms in the forecast. The low around 64 degrees.
Partly cloudy Sunday with pop up storms in spots. The high at 84 degrees.
A drying and warming trend is on the way by Monday and especially Tuesday and Wednesday.
Enjoy your weekend!