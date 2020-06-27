Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and storms today, rain threat continue into next week

Storm Team 11

Saturday, June 27, 2020



Good afternoon!



Today

Expect more clouds around than sunshine. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will near the mid 70s and low 80s around the region.

Tonight

Rain chances will continue into the overnight hours as showers and storms are possible. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s overnight.



Tomorrow

Rain chances increase to a 70% chance. Showers and storms are likely throughout the day. Highs will be near 80 degrees.



Next Week

As a system stalls near the region, rain chances stick around. Showers and storms will be likely for most of next week. Highs temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s and low temperatures stay consistent in the mid 60s.



Have a great day!