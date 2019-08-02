Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and storms this afternoon into evening hours

Storm Team 11

Friday, August 2, 2019

Happy Friday!

There is a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms this afternoon into the evening hours. If you aren’t getting in on the rain, expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tonight rain chances stick around at 30%, with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Humid and warm conditions continue for Saturday with highs in the mid 80s once again. There is a 50% chance of scattered shower and storms tomorrow.

A very stagnant weather pattern continues as a stalled front keeps afternoon rain chances around. Heading into next week, our highs will dip slightly into the low 80s, but return to mid 80s by mid week. Overnight lows stay consistent in the mid 60s.

