Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and storms return Sunday afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, June 13, 2020

Good evening! After a beautiful start to the weekend, it'll still be pretty nice tonight. Partly cloudy and comfortable. A stray shower is possible to the north near the WV/VA line. The low near 56 degrees.

Sunshine to start Sunday will give way to more clouds as we go throughout the day. Showers and storms will move in mainly during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance moves in from the northwest. There is a 60% chance of rain. The high around 78 degrees.

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms around Sunday night. The low at 56 degrees.

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms at times Monday. There is a 60% chance of rain. The high near 75 degrees.

The system may not move out until Thursday or Friday, but small nuances in the overall weather pattern are quite likely so some days may be drier than others. Highs are not forecast to reach the 80s again until late week.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!