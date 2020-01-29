Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and mountain snow showers move in late

Our recent bout of colder weather has led some people to think it killed those annoying bugs.

"You'd have to have several days, 2 or 3 weeks, of sub-freezing temperatures, to have any significant impact. We just don't have that in this area," Eric Roberts, District Manager of Dodson Pest Control in Blountville, explained.

He has worked in the business for 34 years and said the cold does not have much of an effect on the insect population.

"I've never had a year, that due to a brutal or extreme cold winter that coming into the spring time, the phone didn't ring because of cold weather," Roberts stated.

In fact, he said most insects actually find ways to survive outside.

"Insects can hide in [tall grass and dead grass clippings] and harbor and that'd be more than plenty to keep them safe. Spiders, for instance, can survive by seeking shelter under landscape material, rocks, in the cracks and crevices of trees," Roberts said. "Ants will congregate together, which helps them survive. The heat they experience by gathering together will help them survive. Plus, they'll burrow down into the soil."

Fleas, ticks, mosquitoes and stinging insects also don't have a problem in cold temperatures.

"A female yellow jacket fertilizes in the fall. She will go into a semi-hibernation state through the winter," Roberts said. "Then, in spring she begins to process laying eggs and the nest grows. Wasps are similar. They survive under loose-fitting bark of trees and things like that."

As for ladybugs, you'll often find them in the walls of homes.

"They'll also spend the winter in shelters, like out buildings and things like that. They don't really have any problem surviving," Roberts explained.

According to Roberts, homeowners can pick up limbs, leaves and remove tree stumps if possible to help control the pest population.

"That would eliminate areas where insects could seek shelter," he said.

Nothing can eliminate them from crawling near, or in, your home though.

"Insects are going to be here. They're going to have the cycle. They've been around a long, long time. Pests or not, they're going to be here," Roberts said chuckling.

While some insects won't survive the cold, Roberts said, "the vast majority of all insects have no trouble at all making it through the winter months."