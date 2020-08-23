Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and a few storms today

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, August 23, 2020

We’ve had a batch of showers in spots this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies overall Sunday with some additional scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later this afternoon into the evening. The high around 85 degrees.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a 30% rain chance. The low at 67 degrees.

More clouds than sun coming your way Monday with passing thundershowers in the forecast. The high at 84 degrees.



By Tuesday, we’ll have a mix of a sun and clouds with lower rain chances taking shape for a couple days. That will allow the heat to build through mid week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.



We may have tropical moisture head our way at the end of the week depending on where the remnants of Marco and Laura head.



Enjoy your Sunday!