Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and a few storms overnight into Sunday morning

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, July 31, 2021



Summary

The haze lingers through much of tonight as a couple rounds of showers and storms arrive late tonight and Sunday, air quality should improve due to rising moisture levels. It will be a dry and pleasant start to the workweek!



Moisture Returns Overnight

Mostly cloudy skies. There is a 40% chance of rain late. The best potential for showers comes after midnight for eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia. Toward morning, some of that rain should start making it more into east Tennessee. A low of 67 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 60s in southwest Virginia and low 60s in the mountains.



Rain Around at Times Sunday

Mostly cloudy Sunday with a couple waves of rain during the morning particularly through about mid afternoon. Some thunderstorms are also possible mainly in the morning as a complex of storms approaches from the west. It should weaken but some locally heavy rain is possible and maybe a quick gust of wind somewhere. There is a 60% chance of rain. As drier air starts moving in by late Sunday, rain chances decrease, and that is our best opportunity for some sunshine. Highs in the low 70s in the mountains with mid to upper 70s in southwest Virginia and a high of 80 to 82 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Drying Out Sunday night and Monday

Partly cloudy and nice Sunday night. Maybe a stray shower. A low of 60 to 62 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 50s elsewhere.



More sun and not as much humidity Monday. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees in southwest Virginia, near 84 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Rest of Next Week

Temperatures are expected to be near to slightly “cooler” than average through most of the week ahead. Highs in the low to mid 80s through Thursday and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday and Wednesday. By Friday, we should see fewer storms and highs returning to the mid to upper 80s.