Storm Team 11: Scattered rain threat today

Scattered Rain Threat

After a soggy early morning, some additional scattered showers will be around this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain threat looks to stay north and east of the Tri-Cities where a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. Track showers and storms with our interactive radar

Hot and Humid Days Ahead

Plenty of heat and humidity is expected mid-week with upper 80’s, certainly running above average for the first few days of September. Storm threat will be mainly north and west of the Tri-Cities.

Less Humid Weekend Ahead

A cool front arrives Friday, setting us up for a nice weekend ahead with lower humidity along with sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

